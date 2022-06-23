Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,872 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $30,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

