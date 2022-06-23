Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $271.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.39 and a 200-day moving average of $283.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

