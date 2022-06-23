Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,585,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

