Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of M. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,084,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 798.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 94,162 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,340 shares of company stock valued at $729,547. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

