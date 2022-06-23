Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,022 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Deere & Company makes up about 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $317.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.24. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

