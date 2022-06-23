Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $223.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average of $260.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

