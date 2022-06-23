Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

