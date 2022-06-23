Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,156,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $310,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,217 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

