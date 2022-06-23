Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PayPal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.