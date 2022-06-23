Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 4th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for about 2.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Sempra worth $39,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,996 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Shares of SRE opened at $143.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

