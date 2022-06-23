Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,750 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

