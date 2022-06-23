Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,200 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Coty comprises about 0.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 201.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

