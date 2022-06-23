Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $448.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.33 and a 200 day moving average of $433.88. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.38.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.