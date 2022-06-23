Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 154,912 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth $313,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,564,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSUR. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

