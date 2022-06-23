Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.50 and a 200-day moving average of $522.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $390.59 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

