Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $150,141,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.79. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.