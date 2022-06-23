Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 2.3% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

