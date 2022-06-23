Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 232,055.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 67,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,296 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 80,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.18%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.