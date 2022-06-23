Shv Management Services, Llc Buys 60,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.