Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Decreased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $55.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

