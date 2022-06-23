S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $325.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

