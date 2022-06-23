SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.61

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 1024729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.