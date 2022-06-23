SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Holdings Cut by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIP. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 19,255.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $45.19 on Thursday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72.

