SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $260,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

