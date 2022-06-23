SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SDY stock opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

