SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 23,115.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up 13.7% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $38,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.