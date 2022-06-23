Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

