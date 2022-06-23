Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 17,812 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,552,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

