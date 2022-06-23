STERIS’ to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$219.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.03 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

