StockNews.com Downgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Sell

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ RARE opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.