StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,987,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,099. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

