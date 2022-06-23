StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.