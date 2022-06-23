StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.