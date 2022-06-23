StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
