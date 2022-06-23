StockNews.com Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Buy

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 92,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 214,942 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.