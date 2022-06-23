Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after buying an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.25.

Shares of MPWR opened at $400.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.78 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.