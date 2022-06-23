Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vale by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

