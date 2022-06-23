Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.