Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $324.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.67. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

