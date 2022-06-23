Stonnington Group LLC Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

GSK Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.