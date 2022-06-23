Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.78. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,138.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

