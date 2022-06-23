Stonnington Group LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

