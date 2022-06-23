Stonnington Group LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $316.15 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.06. The company has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

