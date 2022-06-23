Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 1,885 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 293.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 256,444 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 45.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 93.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Square to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,139,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,427. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.03. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of -404.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

