Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

