Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,513 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE:F opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

