Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

