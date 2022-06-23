Stonnington Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 139.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $8,392,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,751.31.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,889.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,147.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,260.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.