Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.57.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

