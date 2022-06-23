Stonnington Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

