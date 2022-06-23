Syverson Strege & Co Has $651,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.