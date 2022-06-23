T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.17 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

